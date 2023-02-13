Benton Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 'missing, runaway' teen

Though she was at first believed to be in NWA, the Benton Co. Sheriff's Office now says that she may be heading out to Las Vegas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Alyssa Morris voluntarily left her home just outside of Pea Ridge on Feb. 3 and got into the back seat of a four-door passenger car with a male friend and two female friends.

The sheriff's office says she was initially believed to be in Springdale or Fayetteville, but they now say they have reason to believe she may be heading out of the state, possibly to Las Vegas.

Alyssa Morris is described by police as being 5 foot 8 inches with long brownish-blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says anyone who may have information on Alyssa's whereabouts to contact Detective Susan Matthews at (479) 271-1008 extension 3639.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device