Benton Co. Division VII courtroom temporarily relocated

Judge Christine Horwart and her staff will move to the Quorum Courtroom on the third floor of the Benton County Administration Building on Sept. 27.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County courthouse is under construction causing one courtroom to be temporarily moved.

Beginning Sept. 27, Benton County Circuit Court, Division VII Judge Christine Horwart and her staff will move to the Quorum Courtroom on the third floor of the Benton County Administration Building on Central Avenue.

The south parking lot of the administration building is still under construction, so those coming into the building should use the newly completed north parking lot.

Division VII court will move back to its newly renovated space in January 2022.

The Arkansas Legislature added a seventh circuit court judge in 2019 to help with the growing caseload in Benton County.

Crews demolished the vacant, one-story building that used to house the Benton County Coroner's office in late 2020 to make room for the new parking additions and a walkway that connects the courthouse to the administration building.