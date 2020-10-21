x
Benton Co. Collector's Office temporarily closes due to COVID-19

The location on Central Ave. in Bentonville is temporarily closed, but satellite locations remain open.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Benton County Collector’s Office, located at 215 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville, is temporarily closed due to coronavirus.

There are satellite locations that remain open, which include:

  • 1428 W. Walnut Street in Rogers
  • 2401 SW D Street in Bentonville
  • 901 1st Avenue SW in Gravette
  • 707 S Lincoln Street in Siloam Springs

For questions call (479) 271-1040.

Signs with the above information have been posted at the Bentonville location. 

The public will be notified when this office reopens. 

