Benton Co. Collector's Office temporarily closes due to COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Benton County Collector’s Office, located at 215 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville, is temporarily closed due to coronavirus.
There are satellite locations that remain open, which include:
- 1428 W. Walnut Street in Rogers
- 2401 SW D Street in Bentonville
- 901 1st Avenue SW in Gravette
- 707 S Lincoln Street in Siloam Springs
For questions call (479) 271-1040.
Signs with the above information have been posted at the Bentonville location.
The public will be notified when this office reopens.