Benton Co. Assessor, Collector's satellite office temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Benton County leaders are encouraging the public to utilize online services.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Due to COVID19, the Benton County Assessor and Collector’s satellite office located at 1428 W. Walnut St. in Rogers is closing temporarily.

All business with the County Assessor and Collector can be completed online, and Benton County leaders are encouraging the public to utilize the online services by visiting www.bentoncountyar.gov.

Other open satellite locations include:

2401 SW D St. in Bentonville

215 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville

901 1st Ave. SW in Gravette

707 S Lincoln St. in Siloam Springs