x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Benton Co. Assessor, Collector's satellite office temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Benton County leaders are encouraging the public to utilize online services.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Due to COVID19, the Benton County Assessor and Collector’s satellite office located at 1428 W. Walnut St. in Rogers is closing temporarily.

All business with the County Assessor and Collector can be completed online, and Benton County leaders are encouraging the public to utilize the online services by visiting www.bentoncountyar.gov

Other open satellite locations include:

  • 2401 SW D St. in Bentonville
  • 215 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville
  • 901 1st Ave. SW in Gravette
  • 707 S Lincoln St. in Siloam Springs

The public will be notified when the offices at this location reopen.

Related Articles