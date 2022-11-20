Benefit ride held in memory of Ashley Bush

The community came together to honor the life of Ashley Bush. A local nonprofit hosted the event to help support the family.

MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Dozens came together Saturday afternoon to support the family of Ashley Bush. This ride was hosted by the nonprofit "Border Riders".

“I seen it all on the news and Myles contacted me and said ‘Todd have you seen that?’ I said, 'I have,' he goes, 'we got to do something,' I said, 'you know, I thought about it but thanks for pulling the trigger'. I said, 'let's do it,' Said Todd Akins, organizer of Border Riders.

The organization received donations from companies like Walmart and Pig Trail Harley Davidson. The ride was nearly 60 miles from Farmington to Maysville.

“We’re gonna take 16, all the way to Siloam springs, cut across, take 43 up to Maysville Community Center. We’re gonna have an auction there for all the guests. We’re going to have a lot of giveaways,” said Adkins.

Organizers say all proceeds go towards benefitting the family of Ashley Bush.

“These kids of Ashley’s got the Border Riders as friends amongst thousands of other people across the United States," said Adkins.



“All of the donations that have been coming in are going to be vital in ensuring the stability of Ashley’s children's future. So, everything that’s been given to us, you know, it's going to the best cause possible and those are her children," said Lainey Blackburn, Ashley's first cousin.

Ashley's family says they are in awe of everyone's support during this difficult time.

“The one word they kept coming into mind was community. The root word of community is unity and the unification of all these different people coming together, people who didn’t even know Ashley but coming together to support our family and her children, it means a lot," said Blackburn.

The group plans to make the benefit ride an annual event on Aug. 1 which is Ashley's birthday to help support the family for a lifetime.

“We’re a community, I’m a man, we’re a group, we gotta do something. Good triumphs evil with support like this," said Adkins.

