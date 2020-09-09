Beloved bear 'Koda' dies from rattlesnake bite at Turpentine Creek

Koda was a 16-year-old black bear and passed away due to complications from a rattlesnake bite.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs announced the passing of a beloved bear.

"It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of one of our beloved bears," the refuge wrote on social media. "Our veterinarian and team did everything they could to help Koda but could not save him."

Koda was rescued in 2004 at only 5-months-old from private ownership. A couple had purchased him as a pet but quickly realized bears do not make good pets.