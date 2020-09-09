x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Beloved bear 'Koda' dies from rattlesnake bite at Turpentine Creek

Koda was a 16-year-old black bear and passed away due to complications from a rattlesnake bite.
Credit: Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs announced the passing of a beloved bear.

Koda was a 16-year-old black bear and passed away due to complications from a rattlesnake bite.

"It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of one of our beloved bears," the refuge wrote on social media. "Our veterinarian and team did everything they could to help Koda but could not save him."

Koda was rescued in 2004 at only 5-months-old from private ownership. A couple had purchased him as a pet but quickly realized bears do not make good pets. 

The refuge says he loved enrichment and had his favorites among team members. 

Post by TurpentineCreekWildlifeRefuge.

Related Articles