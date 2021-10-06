Bella Vista to host tree giveaway

The trees are being provided through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation in an effort to increase the area's tree canopy.

The City of Bella Vista will be hosting a tree giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The trees will be given to those who live in Bella Vista with proof of residency through a utility bill. The giveaway provides one tree per household.

The giveaway will be a drive-thru event and will be held at the city's Community Development office parking lot located at 616 W. Lancashire Blvd. starting at 8 a.m. Trees and shrubs of different species will be available until 12 p.m. or until supplies last.