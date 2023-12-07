Bella Vista short-term rental ordinances changed 'effective immediately'

The new ordinance also regulates guest occupancy at each rental unit, set at a maximum of 3 guests per bedroom, which aligns with the state’s fire code.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista City Council members have unanimously voted to repeal an ordinance passed in December 2022 that regulated short-term rentals in Bella Vista.

The council also voted 4-2 to adopt a different and reportedly less restrictive ordinance related to short-term rentals and to include an emergency clause that makes the ordinance effective immediately.

The new ordinance mandates owners of short-term rental units obtain a permit from the city, as well as caps the total number of permits allowed within the city at 600. It requires the applicant to provide contact information and proof of the submission of local taxes.

The new ordinance also regulates guest occupancy at each rental unit, set at a maximum of three guests per bedroom, which aligns with the state’s fire code.

The new ordinance does not address anything related to septic systems, safety inspections, or insurance requirements.

Any permits that have already been issued from the city will remain valid for one year from the date of the new ordinance, July 12, and permit holders need not reapply. New permit applications will be available from Community Development Services soon.

As of July 12, there are 506 known short-term rentals in the city, said Council Member Doug Fowler, who also serves as the chairman of the A&P Commission.

To date, the city has issued 149 permits, with 144 pending.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device