The attempted break-in happened on Aug. 7 on Penzance Drive. Please contact BVPD if you recognize the man in these images.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department (BVPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying an attempted breaking and entering suspect.

The incident occurred on Aug. 7 at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Penzance Drive in Bella Vista.