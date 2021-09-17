x
Bella Vista Police searching for theft suspects

Police say the vehicle with two people inside of it was seen in an area where a theft took place.
Credit: BVP

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department is looking for information on a vehicle connected to a theft that took place Saturday (Aug. 21) morning. 

According to police, an SUV with what appears to be two individuals inside was in the area of the POA's Water Department on Huntley Lane that Saturday when tools were taken from a parked truck there.

No other details surrounding the investigation have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Willaims at 479-855-3771.

