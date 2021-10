A Whited Electric truck was stolen on Oct. 16 and police would like to speak to the driver of another white truck that was seen in the area earlier that day.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department (BVPD) is asking the public for help in searching for a stolen truck.

A Whited Electric truck with a custom ladder rack on top was stolen overnight on Saturday, Oct. 16 according to BVPD.

A white Dodge truck was seen in the area earlier on the same day and police say they would like to speak to the driver about the incident.

BVPD posted photos of the two trucks on Facebook as investigators search for more information regarding the theft.