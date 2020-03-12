Bella Vista Police search for residential burglary, domestic assault suspect on foot

Tyler Curry is on foot near Queensferry Drive. If you see him, please contact the Bella Vista Police Department immediately, but do not approach him.

BELLA VISTA, Arkansas — The Bella Vista Police Department (BVPD) is searching for a suspect who is on foot near Queensferry Drive and the surrounding areas off Hwy 279.

25-year-old Tyler Curry is a suspect in a residential burglary, criminal mischief, and domestic assault that happened late on Wednesday (Dec. 2) and into Thursday (Dec. 3) morning.

Curry has an active warrant for violation of probation.

At about 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 2), Curry took his dad's vehicle to his ex-girlfriend's house, and her current boyfriend saw him and locked the door, according to Lt. Byron Stivao with BVPD.

Curry then kicked in the door and assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

He then got in his dad's car, drove away and wrecked the car in Sulphur Springs.

Curry walked back to his ex-girlfriend's house at 5:00 a.m. and kicked in her back door, demanding they give him a ride home.

A friend then came out with a gun asking him to leave.

Curry has been arrested before.

He is white, 5' 8" tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you see Curry, please contact BVPD at (479) 855-3771 immediately, but do not approach him.