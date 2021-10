The Bella Vista Police Department announced the death of Officer Cummins via Facebook on Saturday evening.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The police department announced the death of Officer Cummins on Facebook on Saturday evening.

The post read, "It is with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of one of our own today, and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Officer Cummins."

No information was given on how the officer passed away.