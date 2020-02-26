Bella Vista police looking for man who fled after traffic stop

The suspect fled on foot from a vehicle in the Skyline Drive area.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Police in Bella Vista are searching for a suspect who fled during a traffic stop Monday (Feb. 24) afternoon.

Damian Shultz, 42, of Rogers is wanted by police in connection with fleeing, a misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, two charges of possession of firearms by a certain person, and theft by receiving, all felonies.

At approximately 3:55 p.m. Monday, Bella Vista officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of the Veterans Memorial Wall near Lake Bella Vista and Skyline Drive. The driver became erratic before coming to a quick stop near the memorial.

The male passenger, later identified as Shultz, fled on foot from the vehicle in the direction of the neighborhood on Skyline Drive.

While being pursued by officers, Shultz dropped a backpack and kept running, evading police. Other officers remained with the driver of the vehicle.

With assistance from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, officers and deputies canvased the neighborhood and deployed a K9 to track the suspect with no success.

Scales and drug packaging material were located in the vehicle. Two firearms, one stolen from Muskogee, Okla., were found in the backpack the suspect dropped while running.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Nancy Freeman, 24, of Bella Vista, who was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension or prosecution, both felonies.

She was transported to the Benton County Jail, where she awaits a bond hearing.