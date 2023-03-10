Bella Vista Police joins state in St. Patrick’s Day DWI enforcement

Bella Vista Police reminds the public "that their luck will run out if they are caught driving while intoxicated."

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — With St. Patrick's Day coming up, one of the biggest drinking holidays, the Bella Vista Police Department (BVPD) reminds the public "buzzed driving is drunk driving".

With the holiday falling on a Friday, this increases the chances of drunk drivers. Because of this, BVPD is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the state for the statewide St. Patrick’s Day DWI mobilization, starting March 17.

BVPD reminds the public "that their luck will run out if they are caught driving while intoxicated." To those who are planning on celebrating by consuming alcohol, BVPD suggests planning for a sober driver and "before taking in too many green beers, line up a sober designated driver or other plan to avoid having to get behind the wheel while intoxicated."

Here are some statistics on drunk driving according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association:

11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2020.

On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020

One person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020.

In 2020 alone, 37 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18).

The public can expect increased enforcement on St. Patrick’s Day and through the following weekend. This includes DWI and safety checkpoints.

"Think twice before drinking then getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. It could save your life or the life of someone else. Call for a sober ride, designate a sober driver in advance, or just stay where you are until you are no longer impaired. The risk is not worth it." says BVPD.

Anyone with questions about this enforcement can contact the BVPD at 479-855-3771.

