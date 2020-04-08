Bella Vista officer and K9 partner receive appreciation award from library

K9 Cabo and Officer McCool were given the award for presenting a special, virtual storytime to kids as well as demonstrating some things Cabo has been trained to do.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Two members of the Bella Vista Police Department received an award of appreciation from the Bella Vista Library.

K9 Cabo, and his handler, Officer Yancy McCool, were given the award for presenting a special virtual storytime to kids on the library's Facebook page.

The virtual storytime video began with an introduction from a woman with the Bella Vista Library who said, “We’ve been talking about heroes in our community and we have the police to thank in our community because they are heroes as well. The police department serves our community with dignity and honor, and they keep us safe.”

She then told viewers that Officer McCool and his K9 partner, Cabo were going to present storytime that day.

“I think you are going to really enjoy seeing how this partnership works. Before we get started on this week's story, we're going to see some of the amazing things that Cabo is trained to do as a K9 officer,” she added.

WATCH: Storytime with Officer McCool & K9 Cabo

In 2017, BVPD shared a Pea Ridge Police Department (PRPD) press release regarding a drug bust that K9 Cabo assisted in, along with photos of collected evidence and a few praising words for K9 Cabo, “Nice work K9 Cabo and Officer Trammell, in assisting Pea Ridge Police Department to get drugs off the street!”

On June 12, 2017, BVPD Officer Trammel and K9 Cabo were called to a scene in Pea Ridge and K9 Cabo did a ‘positive alert’ on a vehicle.

A search was done after the positive alert, and multiple forms of narcotics were found, including:

Approximately 30 grams of suspected high-grade methamphetamine

Approximately 2.2 Grams of suspected Methamphetamine/MDMA (ecstasy)

Approximately 1.4 Grams of suspected Cocaine

15 tables of suspected Amphetamine