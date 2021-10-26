Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care opens in Bella Vista

The Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care Bella Vista location is an addition to the three other northwest Arkansas locations.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care has opened a new location in Bella Vista, increasing the total number of centers serving the northwest Arkansas area.

Patients can visit the new location is at 3493 Bella Vista Way, Suite 103. Mercy has other urgent care locations in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Springdale.

"On-demand access to high-quality care is one of the most important ways in which we can support and develop healthier communities," said Todd Latz, Chief Executive Officer of GoHealth. "We are excited about the continued expansion of our Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care platform and look forward to caring for the Bella Vista community to continue improving the health of the region."

The Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care Bella Vista, like all Mercy-GoHealth centers, provides care for non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries, on-site X-ray services and COVID-19 evaluation and testing.

Patients have access to care with the options to walk in any center, check wait times, save a spot online and pre-register. Patients can also connect with a local urgent care provider remotely in a virtual visit, which can be done via a mobile device, computer or tablet.

"We know our patients want convenience when it comes to health care, often wanting an appointment at a moment's notice," said Dr. Stephen Goss, President of Mercy Clinic Northwest Arkansas. "Adding another Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care will give that easy access to our Bella Vista and north Bentonville community, giving them the peace of mind of quality care close to home."