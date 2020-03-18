Bella Vista man arrested after 4 hour standoff with police

A man in Bella Vista is in police custody after a four hour standoff with police Tuesday night.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A Bella Vista man was arrested following a four-hour standoff with police Tuesday night.

Brian Wayne Clause, 47, was charged in connection with possession of a firearm by certain persons, terroristic threatening and injuring an animal used by law enforcement, all felonies; plus third-degree assault on a family member, obstructing governmental operations, refusal to submit to arrest, and possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.

Police responded at 5:15 p.m. March 17 to a verbal disturbance call on Spanker Ridge Road. When police arrived, they found Clause on the deck of the residence extremely intoxicated.

After verbal exchanges with officers, Clause told officers they would have to come in and get him.

Officers were informed there were firearms inside the residence.

After continued exchanges, and after Clause entered and exited the house again, he came to the garage with both hands behind his back. At that time, he pulled one hand from behind his back quickly and pretended to point a firearm at police, although he did not have one. He then went back inside the residence and did not come outside again until later.

Officers could see Clause through the windows of the home and saw him pick up and put down what appeared to be a handgun.

At one point, he also went into the garage, started an ATV and revved the engine. After it appeared he had also grabbed some rope and officers were unsure of his intent to harm himself, they deployed CS gas through the window of the garage.

Clause then turned off the ATV and went back inside the house.

After approximately four hours, Clause appeared out of the front door. A police K9 was deployed in an attempt to subdue Clause enough to take him into custody. As the K9 approached, Clause returned to the house and closed the door on the dog’s leg, causing a large bruise.

The K9 continued to pursue Clause when the door opened again slightly, and Clause quickly shut the door with the dog’s tail wedge in the door, causing the tail to fracture. Officers were finally able to get inside the door and detain Clause.

Clause was taken into custody and transported to the Benton County Jail.

On Wednesday, March 18, a search warrant was conducted at the home. Officers discovered two handguns, eight rifles, two shotguns and narcotics inside the home.