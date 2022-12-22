Bella Vista house fire leaves woman dead

In the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 22, Bella Vista firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hope Drive at 12:20 a.m.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A woman has died and another person was airlifted to a hospital due to a house fire in Bella Vista, according to officials.

In the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 22, Bella Vista firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hope Drive at 12:20 a.m. The fire department said when firefighters arrived at the home that it was "60 percent involved."

Shirley Hale, 88, was found dead in the home and another male was found alive in a bedroom. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.

