x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Families enjoy fireworks show in Bella Vista while practicing social distancing

Things may have been a little different this year, but families still got out to celebrate Independence Day a little early in Bella Vista.
Credit: KFSM

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Fireworks are going off across Northwest Arkansas tonight for an early Fourth of July celebration. 

Many of the events have had to juggle keeping attendees entertained - and safe - at the same time.  

Hundreds gathered near Lake Loch Lomond Dam in Bella Vista Friday (July 3) night. Most kept with their groups, ensuring fireworks still filled the ski while following state guidelines set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

The Bella Vista Police Department helped space out cars, asking groups to remain near their parking spot. 

While things may have been different from in the past, the fireworks stole the show. 

RELATED: Tips for keeping pets safe on the Fourth of July

RELATED: Where to watch July 4th fireworks on TV, online this year

RELATED: July 4th events where you live