Bella Vista Fire Department teaches preschoolers about fire safety

Primrose Schools these types of visits are beneficial to kids in the long run.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Bella Vista Fire Department visited Primrose School of Rogers at Pinnacle Hills to teach students about fire safety.

Firefighters took their equipment and went all in with the preschoolers teaching them about safety in and out of the classroom.

"Visits from local heroes allow students to learn the importance of things like community safety. Starting this education at an early age can help reduce causes of unintentional injury at school or work, on the road and in the community," said the school.

