Bella Vista Fire Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Fire Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, October 6.

The clinic will be held at St. Bernard's church, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pfizer first, second or third dose (booster shots), will be available to those who are eligible. Johnson & Johnson single-dose shots are also available for those who are 18 and older.

Those 65 or older or anyone 18 years of age whose occupation puts them at risk for exposure qualify for a booster shot.

Below is a qualification guide for each shot:



• First doses are for anyone over the age of 12 for the Pfizer vaccine or ages 18 or older for Johnson & Johnson who is currently unvaccinated.

• Second doses (Pfizer only) must be administered at least 21 days after the first dose.

• Third doses (Pfizer only) for those who are immunocompromised and must be administered at least 28 days after the second dose.

• Booster shots are for other eligible individuals who have been fully vaccinated (Pfizer only) for at least six months (Since April 6, 2021, or before).

Anyone under the age of 18 who needs to be vaccinated will be required to have parental consent and physical presence. For second or third doses, you are asked to bring your vaccination record.

Registration is required. To register, click here.