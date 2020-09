A Bella Vista man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Highway 71.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — One man is dead after a motorcycle wreck in Bella Vista on Highway 71 Saturday, Sept. 5.

According to Cassi Lapp with the City of Bella Vista, 55-year-old David Burton of Bella Vista was traveling on Highway 71 at Bear Hollow Road when his motorcycle struck a Ford F-150 truck. Burton was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.