Bella Vista couple wed in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic

Cody and Addie Eagle's spring wedding got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The couple decided to marry on the Bentonville Square.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A local couple decided they weren’t going to let a pandemic get in the way of their special day.

Cody Eagle and Addie Outlaw-Eagle planned to have a big spring wedding. That was before COVID-19 postponed things. They decided they didn’t want to wait one more day to be husband and wife.

The couple has known each other since elementary school in Van Buren.

“I had the biggest crush on him, but I don’t think he really knew I existed," Addie said.

Cody says as soon as she got on his radar and they began dating in high school he knew she was the one.

After five years together he proposed last June.

“I drove all of her family and my family crazy trying to make sure it was perfect, and I get down on one knee. I’m tearing up and she asked, are you serious? Do you really want to do this?” Cody said.

The couple started planning the wedding of their dreams but then the coronavirus outbreak happened.

“A couple of weeks ago my grandfather was supposed to officiate our wedding and he and my nanny live in North Carolina and they called us and were very worried about coming which we completely understood," Addie said.

Concern for other guests led to the May 16th nuptials getting postponed.

They thought about having a small ceremony on that day but ultimately decided, why wait?

“We picked up our papers at noon on Wednesday (April 1st) and then we got married at about 12:15 right here behind us," Cody said.

The moment captured on camera by a photographer walking in the square.

Despite things not working out the way they planned the couple says the ceremony was perfect.

“I can’t tell you how many nights I would cry and be up late worrying about it and then I ended up having the best day ever," Addie said.

The Eagles proved that even during the middle of a pandemic, love conquers all.