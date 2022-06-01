Bella Vista Citywide Garage Sale set for this spring

The sale is set to be held April 29-30 with a rain date of May 6-7.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Bella Vista's Citywide Garage sale is set to return this spring. The garage sale event is planned for the last weekend in April as conditions with the pandemic allow.

The sale will be held April 29-30 with a rain date of May 6-7.

Those interested in setting up a garage sale can submit their address which will then be shown on Bella Vista Neighbors' online map along with other participating addresses. Sellers can select what days they plan to participate and categorize the types of items they will be selling.

The City of Bella Vista asks those who plan on selling to proceed as safely as possible and at their level of comfort in welcoming shoppers to their residences.

There will be a printable list of addresses available for the event for those who submit their addresses by Friday, April 1.