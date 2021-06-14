Bella Vista City fireworks show set for July 3

The annual fireworks display for the City of Bella Vista will be held Saturday, July 3.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The annual fireworks display for the City of Bella Vista will be held Saturday, July 3.

It will be held after dark at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road and is open to the public.

Bella Vista Police will be directing vehicles for parking starting at 5:30 p.m.

Those planning on attending and those who live in the area should expect heavy traffic on the day of the event and more time should be allotted for travel.

Parking is not allowed in the city streets rights-of-way, and drivers must obey all no parking signs in the area.

Firework Rules:

By city ordinance, fireworks are allowed to be set off on private property with the property owner’s consent, if there is no active burn ban in the city.

The times allowded for fireworks will be from 6 p.m. to midnight July 3 through July 5

Fireworks attached to a stick, such as bottle rockets, are not allowed.

The City asks people to use safety and common sense while discharging fireworks. They ask people to be courteous and respectful to neighbors and pick up all trash afterward.