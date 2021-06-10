Bella Vista Bypass brings minor dilemma for surrounding communities

Community members say the bypass has brought on traffic because GPS systems haven’t adjusted to the changes so traffic is getting rerouted to the area.

HIWASSE, Ark. — The Bella Vista Bypass finally opened to the public after almost a decade-long construction and surrounding cities are already experiencing a possible shift in the economy.

The Hiwasse Store on Interstate 72 just ten minutes west of the new bypass says it has brought on semi-truck traffic. GPS systems haven’t adjusted to the changes in the area so they’re getting rerouted to the Hiwasse area.

“The largest increase right is the semi traffic through here. I have heard that going north with the semis, their GPS’s are turning them around at the highland’s turnoff and they’re directing them back through here to 279,” said Julie Holloway, Hiwasse Store owner.

A few miles down the road in Gravette, the mayor agrees he said it’s going to take at least a month for drivers and technology to catch up to the completed project.

“We’re already seeing a significant increase in truck traffic. We’ve had people already calling in about that. We are seeing some switches from Siloam moving this way,” Mayor Kurt Maddox said.

If you look at a map of the newly completed highway, it shows that the bypass gives more access to smaller towns west of Bella Vista. Travelers and commuters can get to towns that weren’t originally along the interstate faster.

Aside from a slight dilemma, the project benefitted business, now bringing more traffic and patrons their way.

“It did a lot for us, I mean the employees of the construction part of it have been amazing. They’ve all turned into friends, so that helped a lot,” said Holloway.

And for Gravette and potentially many other surrounding areas, the community can expect more construction coming their way. The Gravette Mayor’s office already seeing an increase in re-zoning inquiries.

“People wanting to look at the bypass, knowing what zonings are we’ve seen requests come in to change a property from agricultural to commercial,” Mayor Maddox said.