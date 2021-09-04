Bella Vista 2021 Tree Giveaway happening now

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — If you are a City of Bella Vista resident, you can get a free tree today.
Thanks to the help of volunteers, the Bella Vista 2021 Tree Giveaway started Friday (April 9) morning and will continue until the trees are gone.
The City is giving away one free tree per household to Bella Vista residents. Proof of residency is required.
Bella Vista residents can pick up their free tree at a drive-thru being held at the Bella Vista Community Development Office, located at 616 W. Lancashire Blvd.