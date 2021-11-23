Bekaert Corporation to expand Van Buren facility

The $8.4 million project will create 35 new jobs in the area and help increase internet access to rural areas.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — On Nov. 17, the Bekaert Company broke ground for the new 50,000 square-foot addition to the company's Van Buren facility, which will create 35 new jobs in the area and help increase internet access to rural areas.

The $8.4 million project will allow the company to increase its wire stranding production capabilities which will help fulfill materials for the FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

“This expansion and addition of 35 new jobs is so impactful for Van Buren,” said Julie Murray, Van Buren Chamber of Commerce President & CEO. “We are so fortunate to have Bekaert as our partner in growing our community and economy. They truly set the standard for corporate citizenship.”

In addition to creating new jobs, Bekaert also announced that it would implement pay raises for current employees, rolling out a new pay scale and revised benefit options. The open enrollment event took place in November, with many hourly employees receiving a nearly 20% increase in their hourly wage.

Bekaert's starts wages at over $20/hour, topping out wages possible at $30/hour for production operators, and more for skilled mechanics and electricians.

“Excellent pay, access to high-quality, low-cost health insurance, and vast benefit options are among the many reasons Bekaert is able to attract and retain top-level talent,” added McClaren. “Our team members have what it takes to propel Bekaert into the future and we have employment opportunities available for those who want to be a part of the great work we are doing.”

Bekaert's Van Buren plant has been in operation for more than four decades and currently occupies more than one million square-feet across 125 acres along the Arkansas River.

The Van Buren facility's construction expansion is underway and is estimated to be complete by April of 2022.