Beaver Watershed Alliance needing volunteers for fall tree planting

They will train volunteers in planting trees for a successful establishment and on the benefits of maintaining healthy and diverse riparian areas.

The Beaver Watershed Alliance is looking for volunteers to help plant trees and to help improve riparian areas within the Beaver Lake watershed.

The group will be planting trees along Clifty Creek near the War Eagle Mill area outside of Rogers.

They will train volunteers in planting trees for a successful establishment and on the benefits of maintaining healthy and diverse riparian areas. The Beaver Watershed Alliance says riparian areas are land bordering waterways that intercept nutrients and sediment from surface runoff, provide critical habitat for wildlife and decrease downstream flooding, all of which will help improve water quality in Beaver Lake.

Shovel, gloves, and water will be provided, but volunteers are welcome to bring their own.

The event will be held Friday, Nov. 12 from 2-4 p.m.

The Beaver Watershed Alliance says the event will be held on private property so they ask that you register by calling 479-750-8007 or by emailing Nate at nate@beaverwatershedalliance.org. It is an outdoor event and masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.