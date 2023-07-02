Beaver Lake's Tanglewood Lodge classified total loss after fire

Tanglewood Lodge has sat on Beaver Lake since the 1960's, until it caught fire Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — The Wood family is recovering after their family-owned business, Tanglewood Lodge caught fire Monday.

Multiple fire departments responded to a residential fire on Monday at Tanglewood Lodge in the Rocky Branch area.

John Wood and his wife, Holly, operate the lodge, which is owned by their son and daughter.

Holly had been in the lodge's office working on summer reservations when smoke came through the vents. Woods said "it was blazing long, pretty good. By the time she realized that there was a fire going on."

The lodge is over 20 minutes from downtown Rogers. John Wood said "they were here as fast as anyone could expect and did everything they could to mitigate the fire from spreading any further than it did. We appreciate that."

Yet, much of the damage had already occurred. While only half of the building was visibly burned down, Wood explained that the fire had spread through the attic, affecting the rest of the building.

"It's a loss for the people who have 40-plus years of memories coming out here to this lodge, and vacationing here on Beaver Lake," Wood said.

John Wood said that the lodge is one of the few locations directly on the waterfront. He added that "in the summertime, we'll have boats pulled up here on the shoreline and folks here enjoying the summer weather and beautiful Beaver Lake."

"We had people who specifically requested a certain room because that's the room they had when they were little kids. That's where they had their memories. And now it's pretty much burned down to the ground," Woods said.

With 3 months until their busy season, the family is already looking to rebuild and move forward.

"Our intent and goal would be to just rebuild and stay here. It's a family tradition for so many people that have come here over all these years," said Wood.

The Rocky Branch Fire Department Chief said that the cause is still unknown and that the investigation is ongoing.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device