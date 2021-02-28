Beaver Lake Fire Department seeking community help to replace broken equipment

The Beaver Lake Fire Department is needing the community's help to purchase new equipment, and it comes with a hefty price-tag.

After responding to 881 calls in 2020, a fire on Christmas Day revealed a major problem with some of the department's gear.

Chief John Whisenaunt says four out of fourteen of the department's SCBA air packs are unusable, and it’s going to cost $135,000 to have them replaced. Whisenaunt says firefighters use the air packs to breathe while working in toxic environments, and it’s important the department purchases more to keep crews safe and able to do their duties.

The fire department sent a letter to Beaver Lake residents explaining their on-going situation, asking for donations to meet their goal. Whisenaunt says the department has applied for grants every year since 2015 to replace the equipment, but all have been denied. So far, the department says they have received $11,000 in donations since they first sent out the letter to Beaver Lake residents.