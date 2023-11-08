Beaver Lake beach closed until further notice due to E. coli levels

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed the beach at Dam Site Lake Day Use Area on Beaver Lake until further notice.

ROGERS, Ark — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced that the swim beach at Dam Site Lake Day Use Area on Beaver Lake will be close until further notice due to higher than acceptable E. coli levels on Aug. 11.

Swimming in the area is not recommended and USACE has posted signs to indicate the location with high bacteria levels.

The "higher than acceptable" E. coli levels were found during routine testing, USACE said. The announcement goes on to say that once levels are within the acceptable range, the swim beaches will open.

To learn about the status of other areas on Beaver Lake, you can call the Beaver Lake Project Office at (479) 636-1210.

