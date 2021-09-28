Little Rock author's book 'Beasts of Prey' to become new Netflix film

Ayana Gray's Beasts of Prey, which was released on Sept. 28, is being developed as a feature film for Netflix.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock author is having a good day because not only did her new book Beasts of Prey release Tuesday, but it is going to be turned into a Netflix film.

The news for Ayana Gray's debut book was announced last week by The Hollywood Reporter. The story follows two Black teenagers on a journey into a magical jungle that uncovers ancient secrets along the way.

Clubhouse Pictures will produce the film with Melody Cooper to write the screenplay adaptation. Clubhouse has released Project Power and Kate on Netflix.

This is going to be the first novel in the planned fantasy series.

The news is out!!!! BEASTS OF PREY has been optioned by Netflix!!!!!!!!!!!!!https://t.co/gctaMNVP1b — Ayana Gray (@AyanaGray) September 24, 2021