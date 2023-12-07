Bear sighting reported in Mount Sequoyah Woods Park

Fayetteville Parks and Recreation has issued a warning to residents and visitors of Mount Sequoyah after a bear was spotted in the area,

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Parks and Recreation posted a warning on social media after a black bear and her cub were spotted in Mount Sequoyah Woods Park on July 12.

In the post, Parks and Rec recommend caution if using the woods. They also note a prior black bear sighting in the area a few weeks back. A reminder to dog owners is also issued as leashes are required in the park and a loose dog may agitate bears.

CAUTION: A mama bear and cub were spotted in Mount Sequoyah Woods Park on 07/12/2023. Please use caution if using... Posted by Fayetteville Parks and Recreation on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Parks and Rec also say bears should not be fed and any outdoor food source like bird or deer feeders should be secured as bears can become used to human sources of food.

If you see a bear, Parks and Rec asks to contact them at 479-444-3471.

