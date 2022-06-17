Baxter Co. man wins $1 million on Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scratch-off

The man won the top prize from the $20 $1,000,000 Riches scratch-off ticket he bought at a gas station in Midway.

LAKEVIEW, Ark. — A man from Lakeview, Ark. won $1 million dollars through an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed the prize Wednesday, June 15 at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock.

The man won the top prize from the $20 $1,000,000 Riches scratch-off ticket. He says his wife purchased the ticket from Michael Gas N Go located at 6135 Highway 5 North in Midway.

The gas station will receive $10,000 in commission for selling the winning ticket.

“My wife and I have a routine when playing the lottery - she buys the tickets, and then I scratch them to see if they’re winners,” the winner told lottery officials. “She’s really good with understanding the odds and how many top prizes are left on all the games.”

The winner says he plans to retire early, help his family and friends and take a vacation with his wife of more than 30 years with the lottery prize. He is the 86th person that has won a lottery prize worth $1 million or more in the state since 2009.

“I’m a big believer in good karma,” he said with a smile.

Two top prizes of $1 million remain in the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.

