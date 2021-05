The University of Arkansas is planning to open Baum Walker Stadium to its full capacity.

Hunter Yurachek announced this on via Twitter Thursday (May 13).

The diamond hogs will be able to play in front of a full crowd at home for the first time this season against Florida.

The series is set to begin one week from tonight.