Battle of Prairie Grove reenactment canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism has canceled the Battle of Prairie Grove Reenactment for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was originally scheduled for December 4-6, 2020, at the Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

“No other Civil War reenactments have been held this year,” said Grady Spann, director of the Division of Arkansas State Parks. “We can’t faithfully reenact the battle and ensure the safety of reenactors and spectators by meeting the Department of Health requirements such as maintaining 6 ft. of social distance and requiring they wear face masks. We understand the disappointment of many, including our own park staff, over the cancellation.”

The reenactments of the Battle of Prairie Grove have attracted locals since 1978. The reenactment gives patrons a glimpse into life during the 1860s in the Arkansas Ozarks.

Since then, the biennial events have always been highly anticipated and draw up to 600 reenactors and up to 5,000 spectators to the community of Prairie Grove for a weekend of living history demonstrations, interpretive programming and children’s activities on this authentic Civil War battlefield.