Barling water testing not properly conducted

BARLING, Ark. — Barling residents recently received an alarming notice concerning their drinking water.

The notice said the quality of the water was unknown due to testing not being done properly.

Thousands of letters were delivered to Barling residents after city leaders say they missed two water safety tests.

"We missed the April sampling, and as soon as we found out we missed it we went back and did the whole procedure, we notified everyone and did the sampling," said Barling City Administrator Steve Core.

City leaders say the water is not contaminated and never was, but it is a protocol to notify the public of a missed test.

"There's nothing wrong with the water, we buy it from Fort Smith," Core said.

Drinking water safety matters are taken seriously by the Arkansas Department of Health.

"People need to be confident in their water supply, so we will be working with the system to make sure they get their samples in every month," said Jeff Stone with the Arkansas Department of Health.

Officials say the water has since been tested and has passed all safety guidelines, making it safe to drink.