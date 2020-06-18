Barling Police to participate in 'Operation Juice Box'

Officers with the Barling Police Department will be handing out juice boxes to the community this weekend.

BARLING, Ark. — A national organization that tries to build a positive relationship between law enforcement and the community is coming to Barling.

The organization provides free juice boxes and other non-perishable goods such as crayons and coloring books, to law enforcement personnel which they, in turn, give to the public, with an emphasis on giving them to children.

"At Operation Juice Box our goal is to break down barriers, develop relationships, and instill a positive image of law enforcement in the minds of our youth," founders wrote on the organization's website.

