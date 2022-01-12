'Shop with a Cop' bake sale happening in Barling

BARLING, Ark. — The Barling Police Department (BPD) is hosting a "Shop with a Cop" bake sale event at Casey's General Store on Friday, Nov. 2.
They are helping at least 27 children from Barling Elementary with Christmas this year.
BPD says if it wasn't for this event, these children may not have a visit from Santa.
The event started at 6 a.m. and will go on until all sweets are gone!
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.