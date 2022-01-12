'Shop with a Cop' bake sale happening in Barling

Barling Police say if it wasn't for this event, some children may not have gotten a visit from Santa this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BARLING, Ark. — The Barling Police Department (BPD) is hosting a "Shop with a Cop" bake sale event at Casey's General Store on Friday, Nov. 2.

They are helping at least 27 children from Barling Elementary with Christmas this year.

BPD says if it wasn't for this event, these children may not have a visit from Santa.

The event started at 6 a.m. and will go on until all sweets are gone!

Come see us at Casey's! Every penny goes towards buying local kids Christmas presents!!! Posted by City of Barling on Friday, December 2, 2022

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device