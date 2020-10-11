x
Barling Police seek information from public in effort to find missing teen

17-year-old Sarah Starr may be in the Van Buren area. Please contact the Barling Police Department if you have information regarding her whereabouts.
Credit: Barling Police Department

BARLING, Arkansas — The Barling Police Department (BPD) is asking the public for information that could help in locating a missing/runaway juvenile.

Sarah Starr is a 17-year-old white female with blue eyes and shoulder-length hair that is orange/blonde on the left side and dark purple on the right side.  

She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Sarah may be in the Van Buren area. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call BPD at (479) 452-1550 or contact your local law enforcement agency. 

