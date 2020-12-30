Barling Police seek identity of woman suspected of truck theft

BARLING, Ark. — The Barling Police Department (PBD) is seeking information in locating a maroon and tan 2001 Ford F-150 extended cab pick-up, which was stolen from Fort Auto Sales on Tuesday (Dec. 29) around 1:30 p.m.
BPD wants to identify the female suspect shown in the picture below, as she is a person of interest in this theft.
A white male suspect with reddish colored hair was with the female suspect at the time of the theft.
If you have any information concerning this case please contact BPD at (479) 452-1550 or the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department at 4(79) 783-1051.