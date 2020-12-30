Barling Police seek identity of woman suspected of truck theft

A maroon and tan 2001 Ford F-150 extended cab pick-up was stolen from Fort Auto Sales on Dec. 29 around 1:30 p.m.

BARLING, Ark. — The Barling Police Department (PBD) is seeking information in locating a maroon and tan 2001 Ford F-150 extended cab pick-up, which was stolen from Fort Auto Sales on Tuesday (Dec. 29) around 1:30 p.m.

BPD wants to identify the female suspect shown in the picture below, as she is a person of interest in this theft.

A white male suspect with reddish colored hair was with the female suspect at the time of the theft.