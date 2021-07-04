Barling Police Department to host Safety Night Out April 12

Officers will be on hand to give tours of the police cars and to answer safety questions. As an added bonus, K-9 Maya will be there to give a demonstration.

BARLING, Ark. — The Barling Police Department (BPD), along with Arkansas College of Health Campus Police and the Barling Fire Department are hosting 'Safety Night Out' on Monday (April 12).

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. at Heritage Pizza Parlour, where officers will be on hand to let kids tour their police vehicles and to answer questions.

As an added bonus, BPD’s K-9 Maya will be in attendance to give a demonstration.

K-9 Maya and her handler, Officer Mayhugh:

BPD said it's looking at making this a monthly event at various restaurants and other businesses in Barling. Safety Night Out is free and open to the public.

In addition, BPD will have juice boxes for the kids courtesy of Operation Juice Box.

BPD recently received its first shipment of juice boxes from Operation Juice Box, an organization that provides patrol deputies and police officers with juice boxes to pass out to kids in the areas they patrol.

“The program was well-received last year in the community. We’re always looking for ways to interact with kids through community policing. Operation Juice Box is a great program that helps us with that mission,“ said Barling Chief of Police, Darrell Spells.

BPD said its goal and our mission is to help build positive relationships between law enforcement and our youth, one juice box at a time.