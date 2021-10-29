Barling Police Department partners with ACT to provide mental health assistance

The Barling Police Department is one of the first in the state of Arkansas to use this program.

BARLING, Ark. — The Barling Police Department has partnered up with a nonprofit organization to provide mental health assistance to the community and to its officers.

The Department partnered up with Aspiring for Community Transformations (ACT) for help when responding to calls of someone with a mental health crisis. Officers will be given an iPad to keep in their patrol unit, and when they respond to the scene of a mental health crisis, domestic violence, or substance abuse calls, the iPad will give officers access to a mental health professional who can assess the individual on the scene and provide assistance. The service will also be available for officers to utilize for themselves. The assistance will be available 24/7 via video call.

"The mental health of our officers and the city of Barling has been a focus of mine since becoming Chief here," said Chief Darrell Spells. "We look forward to serving the community as well as our officers with the addition of this new program."

Over half of the Barling Police Department Officers are certified in Crisis Intervention Training (CIT). The Barling Police Department is one of the first in the state to use this program.