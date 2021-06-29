Barling officers & K-9 unit find success in building trust, relationships with community

Police Chief Darrell Spells said, "It's important for us to have positive interactions with the community."

The Barling Police Department (BPD) has hosted monthly family safety nights over the last few months to give children and the community the chance to meet BPD officers and interact with the K-9 heroes of the BPD.

Our K-9's play a crucial part in our drug interdiction work," said Barling Police Chief Darrell Spells. "They spend hours upon hours strengthening their skill set. We like for the community to see them in action at events like our Safety Night Out."

At Safety Night Out, the community is invited to meet BPD officers and K-9 officers, as well as tour police cars and fire trucks. Barling Police are on hand to answer safety questions and get to know the members of the community, both young and old.

Coloring books, pencils, stickers and other items are available for the kids to take home. Officers also hand out juice boxes to children at the event, as Safety Night Out is sponsored by the BPD's Operation Juice Box program.

The BPD Facebook page will post details and information regarding the next Safety Night Out as it becomes available.

Below are pictures of one of Barling's canine heroes, K-9 Nikko, in action at safety nights along with his handler Officer Kevin Haynes and other members of the BPD.

