Barling K-9 Officer assists in Memorial weekend drug bust

BARLING, Ark. — Barling Police, with the help of their K-9 Officer, K-9 Hype, made a drug arrest over Memorial Weekend.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday (May 24) a traffic stop was conducted in the area of H and 11th Street.

The two occupants of the vehicle both had warrants out of Sebastian County for theft of property.

While searching the vehicle they found drug paraphernalia along with suspected meth and Ecstasy.