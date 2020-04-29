Barling family trapped after power line falls on home

A live power line fell on the family's home during a severe storm.

BARLING, Ark. — A Barling family is trapped in their home after strong storms caused a power line to fall right on top of it.

The home is on D Street in Barling is just east of Fort Smith.

The Barling Fire Department is on the scene and says OG&E should be arriving soon to help with the live power lines.

It's reported that the homeowners are okay and no one is hurt right now.

The fire department says as soon as the power company cut the live wire, they will go in and get the homeowners out safely.

There is extensive damage to the roof of the home.