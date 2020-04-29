x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Barling family trapped after power line falls on home

A live power line fell on the family's home during a severe storm.

BARLING, Ark. — A Barling family is trapped in their home after strong storms caused a power line to fall right on top of it.

The home is on D Street in Barling is just east of Fort Smith. 

The Barling Fire Department is on the scene and says OG&E should be arriving soon to help with the live power lines. 

It's reported that the homeowners are okay and no one is hurt right now. 

The fire department says as soon as the power company cut the live wire, they will go in and get the homeowners out safely.

There is extensive damage to the roof of the home.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.