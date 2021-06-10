Entertainment district approved for Chaffee Crossing

The district will be known as the Chaffee Crossing Entertainment District and will be located across the street from the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education.

BARLING, Ark. — The City of Barling is gearing up to bring an entertainment district to the area.

Businesses and the mayor are excited to bring the entertainment district to the area. Businesses like Pizza Parlour say it could bring more business to them and others.

“It’ll be a big boost to this sub-community, to the city, and the surrounding areas, especially to Chafee crossing,” said Barling Mayor Wally Gattis.

To get to this point, Barling city directors Tuesday night had to do three things. The first, pass an ordinance creating an advertising and promotion commission to promote the district. The second, approve a $1-cent hospitality tax to fund the commission. Lastly, approve the entertainment district. On Tuesday, they did all three.

The district will be known as the Chaffee Crossing Entertainment District. It will be located across the street from the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education.

What the entertainment district will provide is the ability for adults to walk around outside with alcoholic drinks. Owners saying it will be a boost to their businesses and something customers have been waiting for.

“They bring it up to ask the customers are very upset that they cannot take adult beverages outside these walls. They’re like, why? Why are you a private club if we can’t even enjoy it where we want to? So, yes, it’s definitely something the customers will be very happy about,” said Selena Lee, co-owner of Pizza Parlour and Erica Hall.